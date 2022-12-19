JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Indiana County man has died after falling from a roof in the Johnstown area on Dec. 7.
Joshua R Chaney, 32, of Blairsville, was installing a metal roof at a Westmont home that day when he accidentally fell, landing 30 feet below, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Chaney was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries Friday, Lees said.
An autopsy showed Chaney's death was caused by the head and neck injuries he received in the fall, the coroner said.
The manner of death was ruled accidental, Lees said.
