EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has begun to explore options to help fund the removal of an underground diesel fuel tank located on property acquired for the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
During Friday’s monthly meeting, the board was informed that a permit for an underground tank in an area acquired along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail near Johnstown needed to be transferred into the authority’s name and renewed.
“From our understanding, DEP was going through the records and doing some updates to the records and this particular tank came up,” authority Chairman Thomas Kakabar said. “The permit had expired or what have you and they were doing their record search and saw that we owned the property.
"So we have to transfer it into our name so that we can take the proper remediation activities to remove it.”
The authority’s executive director Cliff Kitner said that he has been working with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority on potential funding sources. He said that the redevelopment authority has a deadline approaching for grant applications.
According to Kitner, the first bid that he received on the project was for $15,000.
“We’re going to throw it into that grant application deadline and try to get that tank removed this year," Kitner said. "DEP just wanted a time line.”
