EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is faced with a shortfall to its budget, officials said Friday.
Authority staff and chairman Thomas Kakabar presented authority members Friday with a breakdown of the county’s contribution to the authority’s budgeted overtime, while making the board aware that the budget presented to them for adoption would have a shortfall of $133,000
In 2005, the county contributed 4% of the organization’s overall budget.
By 2012, the group saw almost complete funding by the county with $137,740 or 97% of its budget coming from the county. But in recent years, county contributions have dropped – with Cambria contributing $166,931 or 9% in 2021.
In that time frame the authority’s executive director, Cliff Kitner, said that the authority has brought $19.5 million in revenue into the region thanks to local trails, with a $800,000 investment from the county.
“Just to put this into more layman's terms, back when the 2009 study was done, it was estimated the cost just for maintenance was $1,700 per mile,” Kitner said. “Since 2015, we've worked on the trails, so in 2022, when you take the rate of inflation every year, we're at about $2,700 to $2,800 per mile for work, and it's routine maintenance. This is grass cutting, tree trimming – routine work.”
He added that since this time last year, 30 miles of trail has been added – which adds about $100,000 in routine maintenance.
Kitner said he has been talking to legislators about potential funding sources – but that option can take years.
Cambria President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky told the authority to reach out to legislators and added that when the county helped all of the authorities previously, payments would need to stop around September just so the county could pay its own bills.
“I haven't figured out how to charge a fee for recreation or happiness on the trail," Kakabar said to the board about the predicament. “But we really can't rely on the subsidy that we are somewhat guaranteed from the county.”
The board discussed potential fundraising options – such as QR codes on signs on the trail and different membership levels – as ways to entice donations. No formal discussions were launched.
The Cambria commissioners will adopt for display a formal budget, which includes the authority’s allotment, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
The authority adopted its budget with the deficit and will review the plan in several months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.