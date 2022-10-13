EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners approved submitting an application for more than $650,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for fiscal year 2022.
Applications were submitted for the county as well as Adams, Cambria and Jackson townships – which qualify for their own funding.
According to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, the CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income persons.
According to Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, the applicant is for a total of $656,639 in projects.
The 2022 funding-year projects include:
• Adams Township: A stormwater and paving project on Mine 42 Road for $14,023. Daly said at the authority’s meeting that followed the commissioners that the project is the second phase of a three phase project;
• Jackson Township: A paving project on White Street and Pedway Drive, for a total of $97,001.49, and a stormwater and paving project on Cambria Avenue for a total of $114,713.
According to Daly, $330,754 are funds the county had to allocate to municipalities.
Those funds will go toward a joint paving project between Croyle Township and South Fork Borough and a paving project in Middle Taylor Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.