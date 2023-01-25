PATTON, Pa. – A new contract has been secured for mobile crisis services in Cambria County, after a previous contract fell through.
The Cambria County commissioners approved a contract Wednesday between Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities and Early Intervention, and Breaking Barriers, to provide emergency mobile crisis staffing assistance for $200,000.
The contract came after the commissioners had approved a contract with The Open Door to provide telephone crisis services in December at a rate of $147,170.08 – then opted out of the contract on unfriendly terms after a disagreement over terms, according to solicitor William Barbin.
The company was already providing the services prior to the December contract, and county employees were required to backfill the need for staff for mobile crisis calls at the start of the year, Barbin said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt said he was pleased the county was able find Breaking Barriers.
No start date was given for the contract.
The contract with The Open Door was rescinded at the meeting.
Chief detective's status
The commissioners also voted to “remove from payroll” Kristy Freoni, who had been suspended with pay as the county’s chief detective last month after she had been charged in an incident at her home. The charges were withdrawn by the office of the attorney general earlier this week.
According to the county’s solicitor, Barbin explained that employees are listed to be “removed from payroll” when they resign, retire or are fired.
Barbin noted that elected officials, such as District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, have what are known as 1620 rights – which allows them to hire, fire and discipline their own employees – and that oftentimes names are submitted for approval by the commissioners, even if an individual's status is unclear.
There was no further elaboration. County officials said they do not discuss personnel matters.
