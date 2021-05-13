PATTON – A letter of engagement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for the provisioning of next-generation 911 services was approved by the Cambria County Board of Commissioners during a meeting on Thursday at Patton Recreation Park.
The services, as explained by Cambria County 911 Coordinator Robbin Melnyk, is a step up from the technology that operators are currently working with when taking emergency calls.
“Today, the technology demands are much greater than what the system was designed for 30 years ago,” Melnyk said.
“This letter and agreement to participate in this project ensures that a PEMA-funded project to enhance the call-deliver system to include geodiverse location information; things like not only an address displayed on a map, but to be able to identify what floor a caller is calling from or what part of a building they’re in at the time that they’re calling.”
Melnyk said that the county’s 911 office has been working in projects with other counties throughout the commonwealth to build an emergency service network to connect dispatch centers together, noting that Cambria County is sharing a phone system with 13 other counties while telling the commissioners that the county is about to begin sharing its radio system with other counties.
“Those steps that we took were taking this project, this vision that PEMA has and starting that process,” Melnyk said.
“This engagement now moves to connect the entire state using the small pockets of networks that were created and connecting them together to allow us to have more technology whenever someone is calling 911.”
Melnyk said that the project is funded through PEMA and that there is no cost to the county.
Other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
The commissioners approved a temporary lease agreement with Judy Cooper to rent space located on the first floor of the Central Park Complex Building – the former home of Press Bistro. The area is currently a craft and vendor shop.
A $35,000 bid from Brinkley Construction, of Portage, was accepted, allowing the contractor to provide flooring for the Area Agency on Aging Office in the Central Park Complex in Johnstown.
The commissioners passed approval on the award terms and conditions of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for a term starting on March 3 and ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
