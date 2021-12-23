EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners approved the county’s 2022 budget Thursday. The $243.2 million budget features a 2.5-mill tax decrease.
The plan also includes a general fund budget of $59,332,690. The tax decrease will save taxpayers across $3 million, the commissioners said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt said that federal CARES Act funding allowed the county to be reimbursed for some expenses in 2021, and cover some costs for capital projects in 2022, which is what helped the county to have enough money in the budget to pass the savings on to taxpayers.
During a meeting Thursday, the commissioners also approved a bid for Mid-State Construction Inc. of Altoona in the amount of $3.2 million for the window replacement project at the county courthouse.
According to President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, there are more than 300 windows in the courthouse that need to be replaced and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will cover the costs of the project.
The project is expected to begin in August 2022 and be completed in March 2023.
