CRESSON, Pa. – Cambria Alliance EMS held its first major event, reaching out Monday in Cresson – one of the 15 municipalities it covers.
Bill Kline said when he recently took over as manager of the ambulance service, one of his goals was to increase the organization’s community interactions and public perception.
The ambulance service was at the Cresson Lions Pool for a community safety day, and Kline plans to hold similar events in other communities.
Kline educated poolgoers about the services the ambulance company offers.
“We can demonstrate CPR, let people practice on our mannequins here,” Kline said. “We can kind of talk about some simple first-aid, procedures for stopping bleed, things like that.”
Kline added that CPR that is now commonly used is not what most people envision.
“People are really hesitant to go off and start doing mouth-to-mouth,” he said. “So the push over the last few years has really been the compressions.”
He added that many commonly known songs can serve as models for chest compressions – among them “Stayin’ Alive,” “Baby Shark,” “The Imperial March” from Star Wars and “Another One Bites the Dust.”
He noted that those learning the basics wouldn’t get a certification. But anyone interested can contact Cambria Alliance EMS to enroll in a class.
“We offer the official CPR first aid, babysitter classes, all those things,” he said, “so that if anyone’s interested in getting the cards, they can contact us.”
Anyone interested in making a donation to the service or wanting to inquire about classes can call the service at 814-886-5641.
According to Kline, the service is also looking for at least three full-time employees and several part-time employees to cover the service’s large region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.