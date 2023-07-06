SOMERSET, Pa. – A Cairnbrook man was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted on drug and weapon charges, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan announced Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines handed down the sentence to Travis Emert, 44.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Emert possessed with intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Also, Emert intentionally possessed firearms and ammunition after having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Olshan commended the FBI’s, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, state police and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office for the investigation leading to the prosecution of Emert.
