The following winners were named in the Shirley Gaynor & Helen Hinchman Memorial Exhibit at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County:
• $1,000 Helen C. Hinchman Platinum Award to Georgia Akers for “Self-Portrait.”
• $900 Helen C. Hinchman Legacy Award to Diana L. Williams for “Too Soon Gone.”
• $600 Helen C. Hinchman Education Award to Barbara Hollander for “Falcon Florals.”
• $500 Shirley Gaynor Legacy Award to Renee Ahlstrom for “Love.”
• $400 Shirley Gaynor Artistic Award to Jaime Helbig for “Batman at the Beach.”
The juried exhibition features 40 works by artists from Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties and is on display through Friday in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.