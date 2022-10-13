WINDBER, Pa. – As a magnetic resonance imaging technologist 20 years ago at the recently opened Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber, Erin Goins was part of what has turned out to be a pioneering change in breast cancer medicine.
Goins is now director of the Windber center, which opened in February 2002 on the hill above what was then Windber Medical Center of the Conemaugh Health System. From the beginning, its mission was to be a facility designed by women to serve women.
The inspiration and design came through the late Jeanne McKelvey, a Johnstown attorney and breast cancer patient, along with Joyce Murtha, wife of the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha.
After her diagnosis, McKelvey approached Joyce Murtha because McKelvey believed there should be a better way to help women coping with breast cancer. Together, they came up with a facility designed as a one-stop shop for diagnosis and surgical treatment , while including details to create a calming atmosphere for the patients and their families.
Leaders say that philosophy has continued, even as the hospital split from Conemaugh and eventually became Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“It was really a radical departure from the way breast imaging was provided to women at the time,” hospital President and CEO Tom Kurtz said. “Most hospitals tucked away mammogram machines in their basements or inconspicuous parts of the hospital.”
‘Comfortable and routine’
At the Joyce Murtha center, patients are usually greeted at the door, with a soothing waterfall wall to put them at ease.
There is a library and a snack room for family members as they wait.
“No woman really likes a mammogram,” Goins said. “As women at the (breast care center), we understand that. But we try to make it as comfortable and routine as possible – every appointment, every time.
“I feel our staff goes above and beyond to connect with our patients and help them feel supported. It makes a difference.”
It’s not just the calming, homey atmosphere that features a hand-stitched quilt and other decorations. The Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center includes the latest diagnostic equipment and treatment.
The facility opened with the first digital mammography machines in the region and continued to update technology over the next two decades, adding 3D mammography. There is also magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound to help pinpoint potential cancer and analyze treatment progress.
The center’s two female surgeons, Drs. Deborah Sims and Trudy Brown, use minimally invasive techniques to remove small tumors with little scarring.
The Murtha center also offers genetic testing to determine family risks for cancer, and provides connections to support networks for survivors.
‘Focus on the patient’
Local communities have embraced the center, with dozens of groups holding breast cancer awareness events every year. The largest is the Taunia Oechslin Girls’ Night Out every spring. Named for its founder, a breast cancer patient who lost her battle with the disease in 2009, the annual event has raised more than $1.1 million since its inception in 2006.
Women from across the region and beyond have embraced the unique center also.
Since 2002, a total of 440,990 have gotten mammograms, with the annual total growing every year, Kurtz said.
The Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center serves as the centerpiece for the Windber hospital and the center’s patient-centered philosophy is a model for other programs, Kurtz said.
“We’ve tried to replicate the services we provide women up here (at the center) throughout the hospital,” he said. “We focus not just on the clinical care, but focus on the patient – each patient being an individual. That’s the lesson we learned here at the Joyce Murtha center and how it was designed.”
Patient-centered care has become a watchword in today’s medical world.
“The whole concept of focusing on patients as individuals is something health systems have finally embraced,” Kurtz said, “but that was pioneering 20 years ago.”
Looking forward, Kurtz sees the personalized service continuing and growing at the Windber center, with additional technology and more research opportunities with its sister facility, the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber.
“One thing you won’t see is us become stagnant,” he said.
“You’ll see us moving ahead with research; you’ll see us focusing more and more on prevention and screening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.