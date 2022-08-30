JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A free presentation about home ownership, starting a business, business loans, grants, writing a business plan and money management will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, 200 Lincoln St., Johnstown.
Contact Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King, community development officer at AmeriServ (814-533-5373), or Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, FCYFA program director (814-243-3350), for more details.
