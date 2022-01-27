JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has been promoted to the Democratic chair of the House Professional Licensure Committee.
“One of my great strengths as a legislator is my ability to see the issues outside of a partisan lens,” Burns said in a statement Thursday.
“I’ve always said that it doesn’t matter where the idea comes from, if it’s a good one, then we need to work together to get it across the goal line, and as a committee chairman, I look forward to working with my Republican colleagues to make that happen.”
In this new role, the representative will be part of a process that is responsible for reviewing bills related to the occupational and professional licensing boards in the Department of State.
“The Professional Licensure Committee is tied directly into the function of many jobs and businesses in our communities,” Burns said.
That ranges from doctors’ office and construction sites to funeral homes, vehicle sales and beauty shops.
