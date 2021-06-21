State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has been named to the Democratic leadership of the House Steel Caucus, which focuses on policy and issues connected to Pennsylvania’s steel and metals industry.
“A big goal of my ‘American Made Jobs Plan’ is to restore manufacturing jobs by requiring use of U.S.-made steel in construction or repair of all underground pipelines and in any private project that receives taxpayer funding,” Burns said in a release. “I’ve now acquired a larger platform from which to make that argument and I look forward to working with Representative (Natalie) Mihalek to advance my proposal, as well as others that help the steel industry and its workers.”
Mihalek, R-Allegheny, is also new to the role and excited to partner with her counterpart.
“Pennsylvania, specifically my hometown of Pittsburgh, is a leader in the steel industry, and while the past year has put a strain on our economy, I am confident we can remain a leader,” she said. “I am eager to work with members of the caucus to make a real change for the industry and its employees. We will need both sides of the aisle to support our efforts and I can’t think of a better co-chair to tackle this issue with than Representative Burns.”
Both elected officials noted the importance of the steel industry to the commonwealth’s economy, which employs roughly 34,000 residents, according to a 2018 study by the American Iron and Steel Institute.
“We are committed to forming a Steel Caucus that works together in a bipartisan manner to be a strong voice, both inside and outside of the Capitol, on important public policy issues,” they said in a joint statement. “We intend to be an active caucus that hosts policy discussions with the industry, visits steel and metals manufacturing sites across the state, and is at the forefront of state-level steel industry policy issues.”
