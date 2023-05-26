HARRISBURG, Pa. – A bill sponsored by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, that would continue in-state tuition rates for students whose military families are deployed or reassigned out of Pennsylvania, unanimously passed through the state House of Representatives.
The proposed rule would take effect as soon as a student “enrolls or registers at a Pennsylvania community college or submits an enrollment deposit to one of Pennsylvania’s four-year, state-related, state-owned or private university that receives a state appropriation,” according to a press release.
The Pennsylvania Senate will now consider the legislation.
“Now that the House has unanimously agreed this bill is a good idea yet another time, I encourage the Senate to take action on this bill so it can become law and help students in military families,” Burns said in a released statement.
“This is a small tangible benefit we can provide to honor those who serve, and I encourage the Senate to consider that and finally act on this bill.”
