VINTONDALE, Pa. – An Ebensburg man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of breaking into a woman’s Vintondale home while carrying a knife and threatening to kill her, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Neil F. Harteis, 53, of the 500 block of Corinne Lane, with burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief.
According to the complaint affidavit, a woman told troopers she returned home from the firemen’s club on Sunday night and took a nap. She awoke around 8 p.m. to the sound of her dog barking and allegedly found Harteis standing at the screen door holding a large knife.
Harteis allegedly forced open the door and pushed the woman, who fell over an animal cage.
Harteis allegedly grabbed the woman and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said.
“If I can’t have you, no one else can,” Harteis said, according to the affidavit.
The woman ran to the rear of the home and dialed 911. Harteis fled before troopers arrived.
Harteis was picked up on an arrest warrant.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
