Hippity, hoppity Easter's on its way.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its Bunny Hop event from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns the event will have a different feel than in the past.
"This year we're really excited that we took our traditional Easter Egg-stavaganza, which is an egg hunt, and transformed it into what we're calling the Bunny Hop and it will function just like our Halloween truck or treat did," she said. "Cars will be parked along two sides of Central Park and we are encouraging young kids under the age of 10 to come dressed in their Easter outfits with an Easter basket and they'll move from vehicle to vehicle to collect plastic Easter eggs filled with candy."
Participants will line up on Locust Street and move up Gazebo Place to Main Street.
"We'll have about 10 to 12 cars on those streets," Radovanic said.
Volunteers with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Johnstown Fire Department will be handing out eggs.
"We have 10,000 eggs, which is what we have every year and put in the park, so by the time each kid makes their way to all the cars they will have a basket full," Radovanic said.
Throughout the event, free drinks will be provided by Galliker's Dairy.
"This will be a little bit different but we're hoping this kicks off Holy Week for the kids and families and the spirit of the Easter Bunny will bring a smile to these children's faces," Radovanic said.
Radovanic said the egg hunt typically attracts hundreds of youngsters yearly and also includes Easter egg-dying and planting of a spring flower.
"Next year we hope to bring these things back, but this year we wanted to keep to social distancing for everyone's safety," she said.
Radovanic said Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership is working toward bringing back all of their events in some manner.
"Just like everyone, we were disappointed last year to not be able to have our Easter event or movies in Central Park, so we intend to bring these initiatives back and are excited to have people back in downtown doing these things again," she said. "Our approach to everything we do this year will be how do we do things in a COVID friendly way."
Those attending are asked to wear masks.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/discoverdowntownjohnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.