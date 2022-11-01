JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through benches, two area students are hoping to show their peers that they are not alone.
For their Silver Award, members of Girl Scout Troop 60122 – Gabrielle Stufft, a seventh-grader at Westmont Hilltop High School, and Stephanie White, a freshman at Greater Johnstown High School – created Buddy Benches as a way to bring their classmates together to get to know each other and make new friends.
"Buddy Bench started off years ago as a bench that was available and if someone was sitting down on it, a friend would come over so they're not by themselves," said Missy Spaugy, troop leader. "These girls wanted to take it an extra notch and make them almost a mental health Buddy Bench where they put the suicide awareness phone number and just added a little something to it because there's so much with mental health today."
Westmont Hilltop Elementary School and Greater Johnstown Middle School each received two benches that were tailored to the school's colors.
"The girls had to do everything from scratch," Spaugy said.
With a mentor, the girls made a plan for the project, and with donated supplies, they built and painted the benches in August and September.
"We hope they learn leadership. They had to learn how to organize and lead their way through this," Spaugy said.
"It's also communication for them and this made them come out of their comfort zone of letting other people talk for them. They did a lot for themselves."
Stufft said working on the project was a new experience for her, but one she enjoyed.
"I don't normally do this kind of thing," she said. "Stephanie and I had to come together and try to find something that we could do."
Stufft said she hopes students will take the message of the benches seriously.
"I hope they get the message out to other people so they can help other people," she said.
White said working on the project was challenging yet rewarding.
"It pushed us out of our comfort zone because we've never done a project this big before," she said. "We have friends who have seen the benches and they say they really like them, which makes me happy because I know people are noticing them."
White said she wants students seeing the benches to know there is always someone to talk to.
"They don't have to go through life being miserable when there's others who can help them," she said.
Rebecca Castiglione, Greater Johnstown School District's federal programs and student services coordinator, said the Buddy Benches create an opportunity for students to reach out to someone if they need help.
"Simply taking the action of sitting on a bench communicates a message that they need to connect with someone, whether it's another student or adult," she said. "It's another avenue to reach out and connect and get their needs met. We are very proud of the young ladies and the benches will have lots of use."
