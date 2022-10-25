JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two communities will be able to save on costs through $123,000 in state grants.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, said the funds will help Brownstown Borough replace 44 street lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs and Westmont Borough add a new truck with a plow and other attachments.
“I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state funding to make this happen,” Burns said.
“If I can help save local governments money, then I’m saving local taxpayers money, too – a win-win in my book.”
