JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Brit Floyd’s extravagant show is coming back to Johnstown to offer the best elements of Pink Floyd.
The band will bring its “World Tour 2023” concert to the area at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The new production celebrates 50 years of the groundbreaking and iconic musical masterpiece, "The Dark Side of the Moon."
The show includes classic tracks from the album such as "Time," "Money," "Us and Them" and "The Great Gig in the Sky."
The two-and-a-half-hour set list will also showcase other highlights from Pink Floyd’s catalog of albums, including tracks from "The Wall," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals," "The Division Bell" and "Meddle."
Taking to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of classic Pink Floyd tracks will be the band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with worldwide over the years, including longtime guitarist and vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played more than 2,500 Pink Floyd music-related concerts throughout his career.
The band also features Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo and Eva Avila and other musicians who have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the past decade.
Brit Floyd is a popular offering at the arena, having performed 10 shows over the years, most recently playing to a large crowd in April 2022.
"This band has such a loyal following of fans who year after year keep coming back and seeing the show because they know what to expect out of it," said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
"They know it's going to be an incredible reproduction of everything you'd see in a Pink Floyd show from the vocals to the instrumentation to the visuals."
The show faithfully recreates the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.
"I'm a Pink Floyd fan and I don't just like the hits you hear on the radio, I enjoy listening to the deep cuts and songs that aren't as known, and Brit Floyd does an incredible job with the back catalog," Mearns said. "They do a nice mix that's going to please someone who's a fan of the hits as well as somebody who's a fan of the deeper cuts."
Having performed more than 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world and sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.
The band has performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and New York City's Radio City Music Hall.
"You can expect to be blown away, and it's incredible how they have that sound and it's more than just matching the notes," Mearns said.
"They get the feeling and sound down, and even the vocals, and they sound like David Gilmour and Roger Waters. If you are at all a fan of classic rock, progressive rock and jam rock, then this is well worth your time and money."
Ticket prices range from $35 to $85, plus fees. Select tickets are 30% off by using promo code FLOYD23.
"We're on track for this to be the best overall show that we've had from them yet," Mearns said. "We're hoping this year we get a few more people who are going to come out and experience the band for the first time."
To order tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office.
