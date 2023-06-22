JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A quarter-century ago, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts, local business owners and members of what was then known as the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau, thought it would be fun – and hopefully profitable – to hold a bike rally in Johnstown.
They brainstormed ideas, pulled together funding, attracted vendors and scheduled entertainment.
Their efforts culminated with the inaugural Thunder in the Valley being held in June 1998.
From that simple beginning, the event – now in its 25th year – has grown into one of the city’s most well-known gatherings. Riders and vendors from across the nation come to the region, pumping money into hotels, bars, restaurants, gas stations and tourist attractions.
“I always thought it would be successful,” said Joe Goss, one of the founders. “I really did. I didn’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be. It’s just a matter of planning. When you do something like this, it has to be planned around men and what men like, because that’s who the majority of people are who come to these things. Even if they bring their wives, it’s men.”
This year’s Thunder is scheduled to take place Thursday through Sunday with concerts, food, Wheels & Wings in Ebensburg, the Flight 93 Memorial Ride, parades, stunt shows and more.
Goss recalled the inspiration for Thunder.
“Doing a bike rally in Johnstown was my idea,” Goss said.
“I went to Tom Zepka (from Zepka Harley-Davidson) one day. I said, ‘Hey Tom, let’s do a bike rally.’ He knew a person (Rhonda Grasso) on the visitors bureau. … We had our first meeting up at the service department up at Zepka’s. They wanted to do it like a year and a half later. I think this was in the winter. I said, ‘We have about six months. We can throw this together,’ and so that’s what we did.”
'Help the economy'
Zepka Harley-Davidson, Denny’s Motorsports and Cernic’s Suzuki Sales were among the early developers of Thunder in the Valley.
“A lot of us guys, we went around to motorcycle races and rallies all around the states,” Ed Cernic Jr., former owner of Cernic’s Suzuki Sales, said. “It was talked about to bring it to Johnstown to not only help our businesses, but help the economy of Johnstown. That’s what we started to do. It went on beyond that.”
Goss said the first activity during the inaugural rally was a welcome party hosted by American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) at the Franklin Borough ball field.
There were also blessings of the bikes, runs, hillclimbs in Beaverdale and a parade with approximately 300 riders, according to reports in The Tribune-Democrat. Attendees were quoted in the newspaper calling the first Thunder “a good hit for Johnstown,” “really nice” and something that was showing how “the city seems to be revitalizing itself.”
Riders, vendors and performers came mostly from the immediate area and wider western and central Pennsylvania footprint.
Original estimates put the attendance at somewhere between 1,000 and 5,000.
Goss now thinks that might have been up to 10,000.
Cernic placed the total at 15,000.
‘No easy task’
Thunder in the Valley has taken place ever year since, except 2020 when the rally was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sustaining an event like this for 25 years is no easy task,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, which was formerly known as the convention and visitors bureau. “I can honestly tell you it’s not necessarily gotten easier. It’s harder in a lot of ways, and financially more challenging and more expensive.
“I’m very proud of our organization for doing that and working through some of the very tough years when we’ve had bad weather or just other circumstances that obviously would affect attendance, but it’s not a reflection of anything that we were doing, but it’s economic situations and changes in the motorcycling industry.”
Rager said there has been “effort, and passion, and blood, sweat and tears” over the years.
By the 10th rally in 2007, organizers anticipated 175,000 people would attend, according to a preview in The Tribune-Democrat, an unofficial guesstimate that would have included counting the same people multiple times if they attended different events over the four days.
“We saw it grow so big, so quick, it was almost hard to believe,” Cernic said.
In 2007, The Clarks, a well-known rock band from Pittsburgh, played at what was then a recently renovated Point Stadium with new artificial turf.
Other acts have included “The First Lady of Thunder” Jasmine Cain, Hairball, Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, Donnie Iris, Quiet Riot, Great White, Josh Gallagher and FireHouse. This year’s musical lineup consists of more than three dozen shows, including performances by national acts Warrant, Buckcherry, Cain, The Kentucky Headhunters and Colt Ford.
