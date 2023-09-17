JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The recently refurbished Johnstown American Legion Post 294’s James C. Bracken Assembly Room is not only a place that can once again hold events, but also a symbol of the revitalized organization that transformed itself from being on the brink of fading away into a thriving community group over a few years.
The hall that Adjutant Chuck “Skip” Steiner described as a “total, total mess” not long ago was brought back to life with mostly volunteer labor and donations.
Debris was hauled out and major plaster work was done in the water-damaged room.
The ceiling, walls, lights and flooring were repaired or replaced after the space had been left unused except for storage since the 1980s. The post has used it for a few gatherings so far. Once bathrooms are added, the organization is planning to rent the location to the public.
“To me, it’s a goal that I’m glad I’m part of,” Steiner said.
“Five years ago, that place was just a wreck. It’s come a long way. … It’s special to me, and once we get it to the public, I’m sure it’s going to be very special to them.”
‘Sets a firm message’
Post 294 Commander Chuck Arnone said the remodeled room “sets a firm message within the community that the American Legion is here, was here, is still here and active in the community, and has a place where we can try to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors throughout the years to come.”
The post in recent years also added a new red, white and blue roof and decorations outside its building on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
Most importantly, though, membership has grown substantially from a few dozen people to well over 400, thanks to the creation of the American Legion auxiliary, Sons of The American Legion and the American Legion Riders chapters.
100th anniversary
Post 294 also commemorated its 100th anniversary in 2020.
“I was quite proud of the fact that we made it that far because honestly, about five years ago, four years ago, I thought we were in so bad of shape that we were going to lose the place. I was going to have to lend them money to keep it,” Arnone said, “but the change of a few personnel and some other motivating things, it’s really turned its corner and it’s heading in the right direction. I think it will be a long future for this place now.”
Boosting morale
Arnone said the transformation has already boosted the members’ morale.
“It’s come a long way to bring back the camaraderie that I was hoping for,” Arnone said.
“A lot of service people count on that. They just don’t have it.
“As you bring a room like this together, it makes them feel more like they’re still back in that setting, what it’s like in the military, because there aren’t things like this in the civilian life. If you were in the military, this fits well for what your memories are of what you did.”
