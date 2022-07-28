Breezeline has been named the Multi-System Operator of the Year by industry publication, Cablefax.
“While Breezeline’s rebranding caught our editorial team’s attention, the company’s evolution is much deeper than a name change,” said Amy Maclean, editorial director for Cablefax in a press release.
“The company’s high-growth transformation over the last year – led by smart acquisitions in major markets, strategic overbuilds, the launch of innovative products, and its customer-centric ethos – makes it a leader among its peers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.