Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.