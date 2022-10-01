INDIANA – Dena Diehl’s job as nurse navigator at Indiana Regional Medical Center is anything but simple, it’s a position she serves with com- passion, dedication and understanding.
“It’s rewarding – but it’s also stressful at the same time,” she said. “It’s a good job.”
Diehl is just the second person to fill the role full time at Indiana’s M. Dorcas Clark Women’s Imaging Center.
Her predecessor, Sue Majoris, started in the position when the center opened in 2005 and helped patients for many years before retir-ing.
“This is a process, a service, that we have provided since we built on and made the women’s imaging center its own space here at the hospital,” center manager Darla DeCarlo said.
A nurse navigator is a person who helps breast cancer patients throughout the entire process of their treatment, from the first scheduling after a diagnosis to phone calls years later to see how they’re doing.
“I’m with them from the beginning,” Diehl said.
‘Facilitates it all’
She meets women after the first abnormal mammogram and schedules the next appointment, which is usually a biopsy.
Diehl often sits in the room and talks to the patient during the procedure to provide support.
After that, the nurse navigator also schedules the initial appoint-ments with the surgeon and oncologist.
“Every patient who comes through here, whether they have a pos- itive result or not, they are Dena’s patients,” DeCarlo said. “(She) facilitates it all.”
Following surgery, Diehl still checks up on those who have completed their treatments.
“My goal is to keep track of them for at least a year or two,” she said.
‘There to help’
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a breast cancer survivors support group she ran that welcomed any former patient to get together monthly with others who have had similar experiences.
Diehl said a lot of the women who attended had been without cancer for 15 to 20 years – but enjoyed gathering and talking.
“They have a lot in common,” she said.
Diehl would also plan activities, such as dinners and picnics, for the group.
She said she would like to see a return to those events in the near future.
The nurse navigator’s position is more than scheduling and group support.
Diehl does a lot of outreach for the breast center, including promotion at events and internal mammography events to raise awareness about the disease.
She does data collecting and creates a care plan for all breast cancer patients as well – this shows the survivors who treated them, what type of medication they’ve been prescribed and more detailed information about their care at IRMC.
Additionally, Diehl operates Birdie’s Closet in the hospital – which provides wigs, bras, scarves, hats and more to those being treated – and attends the breast tumor boards within IRMC and is on the cancer and breast leadership team committee.
DeCarlo described Diehl as a caring and compassionate person.
“She is very willing to step through the whole process with these folks, day by day,” DeCarlo said.
“For those who want someone there all the time, Dena is absolutely there to help with whatever they need.”
DeCarlo added that if the nurse navigator doesn’t have the means in her realm of work to meet the needs of a patient, she knows who can help and will connect them.
‘Positive for everybody’
Diehl has worked at the Indiana hospital for more than six years and was encouraged to to pursue nursing by her aunts, who she said are all nurses.
“I told my aunts I was never going to do it, but here I am 18 years later,” she said with a laugh.
Diehl earned an undergraduate degree in marketing and after completing nursing school, she attended graduate school to earn a master’s degree in teaching nursing.
She was working in the home health field when a family friend notified her of the nurse navigator role that was open in Indiana.
Although this is a different type of nursing, Diehl said she enjoys what she does and knows the women are grateful for the personal touch of a nurse navigator.
“I try to stay positive for everybody,” Diehl said.
“They need a lot of support. It’s hard to hear that diagnosis.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
