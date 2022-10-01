JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Karissa Bassett had a personal medical scare two years ago that inspired her to become a nurse navigator who helps other women deal with the issues they face when battling breast cancer.
Her first mammogram detected an abnormal growth, as did an ensuing ultrasound and MRI.
A biopsy ultimately showed the mass was benign.
“It definitely scares you,” Bassett said. “I have two sons and a husband, so I was thinking if something happened to me, what would happen to them?
“I think overall when you have a scare like that, it just makes you appreciate things more. It makes you appreciate your family.”
Then, earlier this year, a position opened as a breast health nurse navigator at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center in Richland.
“I know, for sure, when this job popped open, I jumped at the chance to get it because they were so impactful dur-ing my experience – this entire team – I could not wait to be a part of that, to just be able to make that same difference for other people,” Bassett said.
“It was like the chance of a lifetime.”
Bassett talks to the women on the phone prior to a biopsy.
She then provides face-to-face support on the day of the procedure.
“I went through it myself, so I feel like I kind of know what the patient might be thinking and what questions they might have, so I can try to cut that off at the pass and set their mind at ease,” Bassett said.
Bassett works with a group of medical professionals at the center who treat women for breast cancer.
“We have an amazing team here from our ultrasound techs to our mammo techs to our MRI techs,” she said.
“These guys are great. They treat every patient the way they would want to be treated as if it was their own family. And that does stick out to patients.”
Getting the new job also provided Bassett with an opportunity to return to patient care.
“I had gotten out of it for a while,” she said.
“I had been a bedside care nurse for 22 years. Then I went into patient relations and risk management, and I found out real fast that an office is not for me.
“I like to interact with patients. I just think making a connection with a patient, being able to make them feel a little bit better so that they don’t worry as much, being able to explain something and just talk it through with them. And know that, even if it’s just a little bit, you’re helping to ease their mind.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
