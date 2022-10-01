This month, UPMC sites in the region are holding three walk-in opportunities for breast cancer screenings.
• Walk-ins will be welcomed at UPMC Bedford from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18.
• The UPMC outpatient center in Ebensburg will hold walk-in screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19.
• UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center will offer screenings from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20.
Dr. Lauren Deur, a UPMC Altoona radiologist, said the fourth annual walk-in screening events are aimed at helping people who may not have otherwise arranged appointments for screenings.
Deur is careful not to pry about why patients haven’t had screenings, but if given the opportunity during an encounter with a patient, Deur asks with intention of bettering UPMC’s program.
“Often what people say is, ‘I was taking care of a spouse, a parent, a child, and I just didn’t get around to it. I just didn’t have the time,’ ” she said.
“Sometimes they are just not aware and they needed a reminder from their doctor – a little friendly pestering here and there.”
During one of the first walk-in days years ago, a woman arrived who said she had been carrying a prescription for a screening in her purse for 21/2 years, Deur said.
“She saw the advertisement and finally decided to come in, because she kept meaning to make an appointment, but just never did,” Deur said.
“This is set up to just encourage people to take care of themselves because women – I’m definitely generalizing – but women tend to put themselves last in terms of taking care of their health care.
“They take care of their family, their spouses and their children, and they put their own health care as a last priority.”
‘We take walk-ins all day’
Deur stressed that while that patient in particular had an order from a doctor for a screening, it’s not required, and there’s no need to make an appointment either, of course, on walk-in day.
“We take walk-ins all day,” she said.
“We clear our schedule to accommodate larger amounts of walking patients. So, for people who’ve been putting it off, it removes one more barrier to procrastination.”
Some people are screening averse in general, and it takes a little extra nudging to get someone through the door – even some of Deur’s colleagues don’t like getting screened.
“I have a colleague here, a female provider who just didn’t like mamograms, just kept putting it off,” Deur said.
“I was able to call the colleague and say, ‘Don’t put it off anymore, just show up right now. Just walk over from whereever you are in the hospital, come here and get your screening.’ ”
The screenings take about 20 minutes.
The standard mammogram is four views of the breast. Patients put a gown on from the waist up, and the technologist takes two pictures on either side.
“It’s a relatively quick and easy procedure,” she said.
One small detail, skip the deodorant if you plan on getting a mammogram.
It gets in the way of the image.
“We have to remind people not to wear it, but if you do, we have ways to get it off,” she said.
‘Screening saves lives’
Mammogram results frequently come in within 24 hours, but it could take longer.
“Screening saves lives,” Deur said.
“It’s a mantra, but it’s true, early detection really is the best prevention.
“With early detection, we can find cancers earlier and smaller, and smaller cancers have a better prognosis. So it’s just really of value to all women to come for an annual screening, and we should be encouraging everyone to do that.”
Deur said there have been mixed messages in the media about breast cancer screening, but all of the properly performed clinical trials from the past 40 years have shown that mammography serves a benefit in terms of decreasing mortality.
“That’s the key here, decreasing mortality means saving lives,” she said.
“That’s why we push it and that is why breast cancer awareness month really does serve a purpose.
“It’s not enough to wear a pink ribbon or a pink shirt. You have to come and get your mammogram if you are age appropriate – the average age of risk is 40 and above. All women over the age of 40 qualify for a screening.”
Deur said she doesn’t expect long lines for walk-in screenings.
“We are able to get people in pretty quickly,” she said.
‘Goal is to help’
As an extra incentive, patients will have the chance to win a basket raffle.
The event is taking place on three different days at three different sites.
“We are happy to take patients from all over,” she said.
“We do have lots of patients from Johnstown who travel to Altoona. We have people from State College. We get patients we haven’t seen for a long time.
“Sometimes it’s new patients, sometimes it’s people who’ve had a change in life circumstances – people who’ve lost insurance, so things change and it stops them from coming for a while, so this gives them that extra motivation to come back in, and we do have a voucher program here for those who find themselves uninsured.”
For those who are uninsured, UPMC provides a voucher for a free mammogram and all the services that may come afterward.
Deur said UPMC would like to expand the walk-in screening event in the future. From the start, it’s importance was felt.
“The very first year we ran this, we had a patient come in and she did have breast cancer,” she said.
“We were able to find it and treat her. That’s our goal – if there is something there, we want to find it for them. Our goal is to help as many people who need it.”
‘A big believer’
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on screening services, annual mammograms in particular, she said.
“Nationwide, there were a lot of people who didn’t come for a year or two,” Deur said.
“So we would like to get everybody back on track and see as many people as possible. If that goes beyond our capacity, then we will add more days in the future.”
Breast cancer screening is an important cause in Deur’s eyes.
She decided to specialize in breast health after five years of radiology training in 2001.
“By chance, my own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer by myself and some of my colleagues,” she said.
“She is alive and well, and I’ve had several aunts who had breast cancer, one of whom has passed, and multiple very close friends who have been diagnosed in their 30s and 40s, which is very young.
“So, I’ve seen it affect family, community, friends and it happens to be my profession as well. I am a big believer in screening and a big supporter of all efforts for breast cancer diagnosis and cure.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
