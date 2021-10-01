JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An event designed on raising awareness about breast cancer is planning on returning in 2022.
The 14th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out event has tentatively been scheduled for April 12, at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“Our last event was in 2019 and we hit the $1 million mark for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center,” said Meghan Stahl-Skinner, a chairwoman of the event and board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation.
“We are hopeful and tak- ing it day by day that we will have the event. We are realistic in the fact that we’re not sure if we’ll have 800 women in attendance, but we would like to do it as safely as we possibly can.”
Money raised through the event is used by the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and that it can provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, a breast cancer fighter who was diagnosed when she was 36 and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection, and receive proper treatment.
Girls Night Out typically features a dinner, pink basket raffle, live and silent auctions, an online auction, a purse room and presentations on breast cancer.
“We help to educate women in this community on the need for self-breast exams and getting your annual mammogram, and I think it’s really important to bring that back after a two-year hiatus,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“COVID has been in the forefront, but breast cancer is still here and it’s not going away, so now more than ever we need women to be aware of what’s happening with their own bodies and to be proactive.”
Once again this year organizers will have the “Give Cancer the Boot” pink boots in area businesses throughout October so people can make monetary donations.
The organization also has partnered with local high schools for programming such as pink-outs at sports events and the “You’ve Been Flocked” pink flamingos that are placed in yards to raise funds for breast cancer awareness.
“This will be our second year doing these October breast-cancer awareness events, and we thank everyone who is supporting this – whether it’s paying to have the pink flamingos removed from their front yard or donating into a pink boot,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“Last year, we gave $25,000 to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center without having our event.
“We felt the need to give them something because of the generosity of donors and sponsors and we hope to do the same this year.”
For more information on Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out or to make a donation, visit www.togno.org.
