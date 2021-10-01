Melissa Davis knows the importance of getting mammograms because one quite possibly saved her life.
“I was going to skip it. I had no lumps and did a self-exam, so I was good,” the 53-year-old said.
The resident of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, said it was the insistence of her sister, who told her of their older sister’s breast cancer diagnosis, that persuaded her to schedule a mammogram last year.
“I went and had that mammogram and caught it early,” Davis said. “If I had skipped that mammogram like I had planned and waited another year, I would have been up the creek now, because the cancer would have continued to grow.”
In November 2020, she was told that something had been detected on her mammogram and that an ultrasound would be needed.
“I had an appointment made with Dr. (Renee) Arlow and had the ultrasound done,” Davis said. “On Dec. 20, I received a call and was told that it was cancer, and I was devastated at first because I was at work. I was stuck on the word ‘cancer,’ and the lady on the phone was going on and on, and I said I needed a minute to breathe.”
A biopsy of the left breast determined the cancer to be ductal carcinoma. Fortunately, it had not spread.
Davis said being diagnosed right before the holidays was especially hard.
“I smiled through Christmas,” she said. “I did not want to ruin anyone’s holiday.”
“Telling my mom was the hardest. Her first child, her oldest daughter, was just diagnosed, and now her youngest daughter as well. I did not want my mom worrying.”
On Jan. 20, Dr. Arlow performed Davis’ lumpectomy.
“My sister (Shelly Theys) and I had surgery a week apart, and she ended up with a double mastectomy because her cancer had spread into the lymph nodes,” Davis said.
Through the process, she said it brought the sisters closer together.
“We were able to share our fears and concerns with one another,” Davis said. “We even, at one point, said this was our late dad and God’s way of bringing us together again, and reminding us, ‘Family first, sisters forever.’ ”
Following the lumpectomy, she underwent 32 radiation treatments with Dr. Ali Tunio.
“He and his staff were incredible,” Davis said. “You’d get up every day and be so tired, and your skin’s burning, and you just want it to be over with, but they’d lift you up so high you had to look down to see heaven.”
Postoperative care includes appointments with her breast surgeon and oncologist, as well as regular mammograms and ultrasounds.
“At this point, so far, I am cancer-free,” Davis said.
Theys said when she heard the news of her sisters diagnosis, she was more worried about her than herself.
“We talked a lot about it, and we just knew we were going to be alright,” she said. “If she has a doctor’s appointment, I’d call and ask what happened and what’s going on, and so far everything has been good.”
Theys added that Davis has always been a happy person, and although she was scared by the diagnosis, she felt good with her decision to have a lumpectomy.
“We were both strong through this – whatever God had in store for us was what was going to happen,” she said.
Davis said cancer is a frightening experience that leaves physical and emotional scars, so having a support system is crucial.
“Even if it’s just one person or a dozen, you need that. Nobody should go through it alone,” she said.
She said her husband, Larry, has been her rock throughout the ordeal.
“He didn’t skip a beat and really stepped up,” Davis said. “When I had radiation and didn’t feel good from it, he’d give me massages. He’d cook dinner, did the laundry all the time and kept the house clean, plus his full-time job. He was completely amazing.”
Davis, who is employed as a nursing assistant at Laurel View Village in Davidsville, said her boss and co-workers, along with the residents, have been great sources of support.
“They sent me flowers and called to check on me, to tell me they love me and are praying for me,” she said.
Davis said her faith also helped her through.
“Put your faith in God and in the power of prayer,” she said. “You have to keep the hope and believe you’ll get through this.”
Davis advised women who have been newly diagnosed with cancer to ask doctors questions and be their own advocates.
“This is your body,” she said. “You’re going through this, so don’t be afraid to ask questions, because the only dumb question is the one you don’t ask.”
Davis’ message to women is to never skip a mammogram.
“It could save your life; it did mine,” she said. “You don’t have to have a lump. It could be starting small, just like mine was. If you don’t have insurance, they will help you pay for it, so don’t worry about the money part of it.”
