JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Monica Kendera discovered she had breast cancer in January, her first reaction was to keep her story private until she had a plan in place to defeat the disease, she said.
“I’m a planner,” the Dale Borough woman said. “It was like, ‘What’s the next step? I don’t want to concern people about this until I know what I’m going to do about it.’ ”
But as she learned during her ordeal, “that’s not the way things work with breast cancer.”
“It’s not the same for everyone,” she said.
That was true for Kendera. As it turned out, a “huge circle” of her friends, family members and fellow St. John’s church members helped her get through it, including Mary Ann Ozbold, a younger sister who had previously battled breast cancer twice.
“I had so much support,” she said, counting her daughter, Angela, and Ozbold on her list of supporters. “Once I started sharing my story ... I had so much support. I could feel their prayers.”
Kendera’s journey began on New Year’s Day when she discovered a lump under her left breast, she said. The retired Lee Hospital nurse immediately reached out to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and contacted her personal physician to obtain a mammogram.
“They took such good care of me,” she said, noting that staff members immediately helped set up an appointment with a breast surgeon.
Dr. Trudi Brown performed the biopsy and, within a week, Kendera said she was told she had a rare form of papillary breast cancer. The good news was that it was treatable using a type of hormone blocker that destroys the natural molecules the cancer feeds on, she said.
Kendera said she decided to have a mastectomy to avoid the possibility that the disease might return.
But then Brown’s MRI showed she had another type of cancer inside a duct in her right breast.
Kendera said she then decided to have both breasts removed. She said Ozbold’s experience with cancer helped her make crucial decisions, including the decision to skip reconstruction.
“I knew right away it was nothing I wanted to pursue,” she said of the multi-step surgical process.
She said her family, especially Ozbold, helped “a lot” through her own post-mastectomy recovery, whether it was a shoulder to lean on or a sudden hunger craving.
“One day in March or April, I told her I had a craving for fish, and off she went to a fish fry to get me something to eat,” Kendera said. “We’ve always been that way. We’ve always been close.”
Ozbold, of Westmont, said she was simply returning the favor. She said that Kendera was one of her strongest supporters both times she battled breast cancer – once in 2006 and then again 10 years later.
Ozbold’s battle with cancer took a different route, ending with a lumpectomy and chemotherapy after the disease returned in 2016, she said.
It led her to focus on the immediate – “not to dwell on a diagnosis or look ahead to what might happen six months from now,” she said.
That was a lesson she shared with Kendera.
“I told her, ‘Just focus on where you have to be today. “Where is my next appointment?” Take it minute by minute at first, and day by day,’ ” she said, “and that’s what she did.”
She said her sister tackled the challenge “phenomenally,” leaning on her background as a nurse, her faith and her strong circle of supporters.
Kendera said her advice to anyone battling cancer is to choose the course that’s right for them.
“And take it one day at a time,” she said.
