Once a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and doctors have determined that surgery would be her best option, the team then works to help her regain what they describe as a sense of normalcy.
Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick, breast surgeon, said she and Dr. Paul Rollins, plastic surgeon, work together when a patient comes in for a surgery such as mastectomy as well as breast reconstruction
“It’s so nice to know if they can do it immediately,” she said. “The person goes to sleep, and they have the tissue taken off and replaced, rebuilt at that same setting. It may not be completely 100% done at that sitting, but we’ve come so long, but it’s less scary for people.”
Stefanick added that this helps take the trauma out of the process.
“It’s so nice for people,” she said. “It’s less frightening, because they at least know that they’re going to go home feeling like they’re not missing something.”
Rollins said that once a patient is sent to him for consultation, the type of reconstruction may vary based on what other treatment the patient is having.
Some treatments, such as radiation – which is often used to shrink the tumor size before surgery – can damage the tissue and make reconstruction more challenging as the skin is unable to stretch as well.
Rollins said that one form of reconstruction uses the patient’s own tissue in the process. He added that the most common source of the tissue is usually from the abdomen.
“Those procedures are labor intensive, and complicated procedures,” he said. “In some cases, some patients will benefit from those procedures.
“For example, if someone is not a good candidate for implant reconstruction, which means that a patient who had a mastectomy will want to have breast reconstruction with the use of an implant.
“But if the patient had radiation, and the radiation has damaged the skin significantly, the use of an implant becomes somewhat of a challenge in operation, because there’s a risk of complications that could occur.
“That’s one of the factors that we tend to look at and intend to advise the patients as to whether or not that is feasible.”
Rollins added that there are two types of implant reconstruction.
“Immediately or after the mastectomy has healed or at the time of the mastectomy, we place what’s called a tissue expander into the chest wall where the breast was taken from and that tissue expands like a balloon was placed under the skin. And by inserting a lot of saline solution into it with tissue expanding, it stretches the skin,” he said.
“We establish a contour of the breasts that are for a later date, once they have received the volume that they’re happy with.
“We then take them to surgery, and we remove the tissue expander and place the permanent implant.”
Rollins said that a recent technique has been to add fat under the implant.
“That is especially beneficial from what we’ve seen in patients who may have had radiation,” he said.
“It helps the skin to become much softer after what radiation does – causes a lot of scar tissue and makes the skin very inelastic. That can be very painful for patients and even at times, patients can be susceptible to a rupturing of the incision and infections, because of irradiated tissue.
“We place fat around the implant and under the skin, which has the potential of enabling the skin to be established some of its normal elasticity and it helps to shape the breast.”
Rollins said, in many cases, reconstruction helps a woman reestablish normalcy.
“I think everyone wants to feel and look normal,” he said.
“Having a diagnosis of breast cancer, that is something that is indeed somewhat catastrophic for most patients – and if that is then compounded by the fact that they’re going to have a mastectomy and have one of their breasts removed.
“Psychologically a lot of patients are just devastated by that. So what we tried to do is to enable women to reestablish themselves a sense of dignity, their sense of woman, and their sense of completeness.”
