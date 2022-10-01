The Hillman Cancer Center, which is based in Pittsburgh, has more than 70 locations, including a couple of international locations.
UPMC Hillman medical staff provide care to more than 138,000 people throughout locations in Pennsylvania, western New York, Ohio, Ireland and Italy.
One Hillman location is Johnstown’s UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St.
The presence of a Hillman Cancer Center in Johnstown has a tremendous impact on clinical trials and research that improve treatment, said Dr. Rashid A. Awan, director of clinical services at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
In addition to research, the center links Johnstown with easy accessibility to the Pittsburgh system’s renowned oncology program.
Johnstown patients can count on UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital at UPMC Shadyside, Awan said.
“That gives our patients another venue, another way of getting better treatment or next-level treatment that cannot be given here, but we’ll facilitate for them to get it,” he said. “We’re not going out of the state. We’re not going out of this area.
“That’s a very important part of this. That’s what the whole concept of building this center was – provide everything here, so you don’t have to go there.”
Treatment, research
Dr. Michael D. Voloshin, medical oncologist at Johns-town’s UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, said he likes the community setting the local center provides.
Johnstown patients get direct care and services they need, whether it’s surgical, medical, chemo or radiation.
And clinical trials are conducted at the center with sights set on decreasing the need for those treatments that have harsh, painful side effects.
Most advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer have occurred because of clinical trials or research studies conducted with willing cancer patients, according to the center’s website.
UPMC Hillman cancer researchers work with clinicians to move the most promising research results from their labs into clinical trials, giving patients early access to new and innovative cancer treatments throughout the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network, according to center’s website.
Improving outcomes
People can receive the latest updates from more than 500 UPMC Hillman clinical trials on a smartphone or tablet with UPMC Hillman Cancer Trials Finder – which can be downloaded through the App store or Google Play.
Improved diagnostic tests and new treatments have led to fewer treatment-related side effects and, in some cases, improved outcomes for patients with some cancers.
During the past five years, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s faculty members have published more than 5,000 articles in peer-reviewed journals.
The research enterprise is organized into several major areas, including basic cancer research programs, translational cancer care research programs, disease-site specific programs, and cancer control and population sciences, according to the center’s website.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
