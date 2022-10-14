NEW PARIS, Pa. – After what she described as a miracle, Michelle Soliday is a two-time breast cancer survivor.
Soliday, 56, said she was first diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2011, when she was 45 years old.
“I’d found a lump in my breast, and it was an early stage, so all I needed was a surgical intervention at that time,” she said.
Soliday said she initially had a lumpectomy, but the surgeon did not get clear margins and wanted to perform a second lumpectomy.
“I actually opted to have a double mastectomy, because I just felt that that would eliminate the chance of that cancer returning,” she said, “so that is what I had done, out in Pittsburgh.”
Soliday remained cancer-free for three years until she began feeling an uncontrolled pain in her neck in 2014.
“It ended up that the cancer had returned at that time,” she said. “It was a Stage Four. It had advanced to multiple places in my chest and on my spine and ribs, and later they found it in my brain. And so, of course, that time felt very different, because it was advanced, and it wasn’t going to be a quick surgical fix.”
Soliday, who was working as a nurse, said she began years of multiple types of treatments.
“I went through three years of radiation or chemotherapy, multiple chemo therapies and radiation therapy, and Gamma Knife (computer-guided) brain surgeries – and three years in and the cancer was still growing, and it was getting worse,” she said.
Soliday said she stayed “very involved” with her care throughout this time.
“I’m a nurse, so, you know, it was both a blessing and a curse to know things,” she said, “but I did stay involved in my care, and one of the biggest things I learned is how important that is being on the patient end of it – because a lot of times I did have to really advocate for what I felt I needed and ask the questions. So my doctor, I could tell, had kind of run out of options and was just kind of trying some new things.”
According to Soliday, her cancer continued to grow. At one point, she had a tumor “protruding” from her chest that was the “size of a golf ball,” she said. She then asked her doctor for an immunotherapy trial.
“I had been reading and that just felt like something that I needed to do,” she said, “and, by God’s grace, I was able to get into a trial.
“At that point, I had to quit my job because I couldn’t deny what was happening, and I reached a point where I faced that maybe I wasn’t going to get better. I was at that point just praying that I would be able to go to our son’s wedding. He was getting married in November. This was in May.”
Soliday said after her first immunotherapy treatment in May 2016, the tumor shrank, and by the third treatment, when she went to get a biopsy, there were no more cells left.
She said she had an appointment in November 2016, shortly before her son’s wedding, and learned there were no signs of cancer in her body.
“I can’t even describe the emotions that I felt,” she said. “It was more than I had ever even been praying for or hoping for, and I just remember the doctors and all of the staff in that room that day. You could just feel the excitement in the room.”
She said she went into a bathroom, cried and called her family to tell them the news.
“It just felt so good to be able to tell them that there’s no more cancer,” she said. “So we celebrated a double celebration – our son’s wedding and me being cancer-free. That was five years ago this November that I have remained cancer- free and so I am a miracle. I mean, I do give God all the credit for that and I am humbled every day by it.”
Soliday’s daughter, Breana, said that while the situation was difficult, being able to find positive news was beneficial.
“Sometimes you just can’t find the good in a bad situation and I want to validate that,” Breana said, “but speaking from my experience, the silver lining in all of this was that we recognized the things that matter in life.
“A lot of common stressors in life seem to just fall by the wayside, and what surfaces is your family – the present moments you have with them, making every moment count. It brings a whole new perspective to life. My mom is a living miracle, and we are lucky to say the least.
“I have every reason to believe that she is here because of God and because she believed she would be healed. My hope is that anyone going through this journey can hopefully find that silver lining, as hard as it might be, even if there isn’t a happy ending.”
