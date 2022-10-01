An event designed to bring awareness about breast cancer is continuing to have an impact on the women in the region.
Started in 2006, Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out raises money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and that it can provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, a breast cancer fighter who was diagnosed when she was 36 and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection and receive proper treatment, event organizers said.
“We’re now at $1.15 million donated to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center,” said Meghan Stahl-Skinner, chairwoman of the event and board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation.
“Any women in this community who needs a mammogram, breast biopsy or genetic testings and can’t afford to have it done – those are the patients we are funding through the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out fund.
“I encourage anyone who feels as though they don’t have the money to reach out to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, because there are funds available.”
‘Taunia’s mission’
Girls Night Out was held April 27 at the Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center and had more than 750 women in attendance. The gathering featured a dinner, pink basket raffle, live and silent auctions, an online auction, a purse room and presentations on breast cancer.
“The women of the Johns-town community are very generous and it’s humbling, and we’re grateful for the support,” Stahl-Skinner said. “When you support Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out, you’re coming to have a good time, but you also know that the money raised is really going to make an impact for women who need it.”
This year’s event raised $143,330 for the breast care center.
“Despite being off for two years due to COVID-19, we had one of our biggest events ever last April and raised a phenomenal amount of money,” Stahl-Skinner said. “I think it’s a testament to the popularity of the event in this community and the fact that women support our mission and Taunia’s mission. We’re lucky we can continue to do it.”
‘Incredible event’
Erin Goins, director of Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, said the institution’s leaders are grateful for the support and generosity of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out committee, community members and backers – year after year.
“This incredible event brings together breast cancer survivors, family, friends and supporters to raise awareness for breast cancer and funds for our patients at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center,” she said.
“These funds allow the center to provide financial assistance for clinical breast exams, breast biopsies, genetic testing and other services related to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.”
Goins said funds also support equipment and technology needed to screen, detect and diagnose breast cancer.
“This annual event helps us to ensure that the women in our community are educated on the importance of breast health and have access to the most advanced technology and techniques in the fight against breast cancer,” she said. “We can’t thank them enough for all they do for the center and our patients.”
Throughout October, event organizers will have the “Give Cancer the Boot” pink boots in area businesses where people can make monetary donations.
Pink flamingos
The organization also will be partnering with local high schools in Cambria and Somerset counties, including Westmont Hilltop, Richland, Greater Johnstown, Bishop McCort Catholic and Forest Hills, for the “You’ve Been Flocked” pink flamingos that will be placed in yards to raise funds for breast cancer awareness.
“Cheerleaders will be ‘flocking’ to different yards in communities and people will have to pay their way to have the flamingos removed,” Stahl-Skinner said.
She said the flamingos program raises between $10,000 to $15,000 each year.
“We’re excited to get this started on Oct. 1,” Stahl- Skinner said.
Plans are in the works for the 15th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out event to be held in April with the date and location yet to be finalized.
“The ultimate goal is to continue to have an event and do what we’ve been doing for women who don’t have insurance or are underinsured and help them with their breast care,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“Taunia chose April for this event because it wasn’t Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She wanted to make a statement that breast cancer is happening every day and not just in October.
“That was her goal and we will carry this on. It’s her legacy.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
