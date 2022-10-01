INDIANA – Margaret Clark has spent decades in the breast radiology field analyzing mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs and more.
This year, she brought her talents to the Indiana Regional Medical Center to continue the fight against breast cancer.
“I love what I do,” Clark said. “I love helping patients get through it all.”
She noted that her goal is to make patients feel comfortable and supported throughout the process.
“One of the best things I can have a patient say is that I didn’t hurt them at all – I got the information I needed and I didn’t hurt them at all,” Clark said. “That’s just a great thing, to be able to help patients get through something that’s just a horribly scary time.”
The radiologist also knows first-hand what it’s like to hear those life-changing words, because about 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It was terrifying,” Clark said.
Her background in the medical field made the situation difficult for her, because she knew so much, she said.
But she also recognized that with that knowledge she also knew about all the advancements in treatment and success rates.
Clark said the cancer was found during an annual mammogram, and an ultrasound-guided biopsy was done.
The testing showed she had an aggressive type of breast cancer. So, with her oncologist, she opted for neoadjuvant chemotherapy, which means she had the treatment prior to surgery.
‘Taking care of her’
Clark said she likes to keep the details of her treatment private so she doesn’t influence her patients, stressing that what was right for her might not be the best approach for someone else.
“Treatment is so individualized these days,” she said.
Following the surgery, she was given a clean bill of health, but doesn’t consider herself a survivor because the idea of the cancer is always in the back of her mind.
Clark said the treatment process was a “long haul” and the entire time, all she could think about was wanting to be there for her children, who were younger at the time.
The diagnosis also changed the way she approaches her work.
She was already a dedicated radiologist, but not now that she’s even more committed to finding “stuff that’s really, really small” so her patients can get the help they need as early as possible.
Clark also said her empathy for breast cancer patients has expanded.
However, she doesn’t always share her story with those who see her.
“If I think a patient, especially maybe a younger patient, would benefit by knowing I was diagnosed in 2010,” she said, “and I’m here tak-ing care of her, hopefully that’s helpful.”
Military experience
The radiologist got her start at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, which she attended from 1985 to 1989, before joining the U.S. Army in 1990.
From there, she did an away rotation for radiology at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, in Colorado, and stayed there for her residency before being moved to Fort Riley, in Kansas.
She said when she was working through her residency she developed an enjoyment for mammography.
“The more I did, the more I liked it,” Clark said.
Despite this fascination, she was worried that if she pursued the career it would mean never seeing any patients, however, with the way her practice is set up that’s not the case.
Through her interest in mammography, she continued on at Fort Riley – where she and her colleagues made use of a stereotactic biopsy unit for a mammography machine with a chair that allowed the patients to be on their sides.
This process generates images of an area that guides the radiologist, using a needle to take a targeted sample.
Clark said the unit allowed for a better biopsy because it provides access to breast tissue that may be blocked by the edge of a typical, larger machine.
She and her colleague published two papers on the subject.
In 1998, she got out of the U.S. Army and went to another hospital in Kansas, where she and her husband, Dan, a surgeon and director of the IRMC breast center, worked together within a stereotactic biopsy practice.
While stereotactic work was her specialty for some time, due to the advancements with ultrasound mammograms, that work is now reserved for calcifications and small findings not seen in an ultrasound.
There’s also a subset of a stereotactic biopsy that she performs known as a tomosynthesis-guided biopsy, which provides a 3D-like image of the tissue, that Clark said is sometimes the only way radiologists can see what they need to.
During her career, Clark worked at UPMC Altoona, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals with Excela Health, where she spent for nearly 20 years.
‘Puts patients at ease’
What brought her to the M. Dorcas Clark, MD. Women’s Imaging Center at IRMC was her husband, who started working at the hospital four years ago.
Clark said he told her how good the program was at the hospital and what a great place it is to work.
“It’s a nice, small, little place and it has so much,” she said. “I feel like we can really take good care of our patients.”
Lesa Walker, a technologist in the women’s imaging center, said Margaret Clark is a great addition to the department.
“You can tell she has a passion for her patients and for the field,” Walker said.
She works with Clark on a daily basis.
Walker said Clark directs her and the others on the imaging process.
“She has a way about her that puts patients at ease,” Walker said, adding that Clark does everything she can to help.
Walker described Clark as a breath of fresh air for the breast cancer center at IRMC and noted her decades of work in the field that “just benefits everybody.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
