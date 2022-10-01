For women, a clinical breast exam is an important part of early detection for breast cancer.
“A clinical breast exam is a yearly exam done by a physician or a nurse practitioner to look for any abnormalities in the breast,” said Dr. Greg Whorral, physician at Windber GYN Associates at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. “Women should be aware of breast changes from their teenage years on, but as gynecologists we start clinical breast exams when women are in their mid-20s.”
During the exam, the health care provider checks the appearance of the breasts.
“We are looking for any changes in the breast tissue that would require us as a physician or provider to refer to the (Joyce Murtha) Breast Care Center,” Whorral said. “For a younger patient it would be a referral for an ultrasound. For women over 40, it would be a mammogram with or without an ultrasound.”
He said for the hands-on exam, he examines from the under arm area all the way around the breast tissue and the nipple area.
“It’s varying degrees of pressure to feel for any lumps or bumps that may be in the breast tissue,” Whorral said. “You’re also looking at the skin for any changes or abnormal moles, skin texture changes and visual changes such as discoloration.
“You’re feeling for discrepancies in density on one side or the other side, you’re looking for any nipple changes such as a discharge or bleeding and you’re feeling the underarms for lymph-node swelling.”
He said as women age, they need to continue to schedule their annual exams.
“Breast cancer increases with age, so there’s no maximum age limit for a clinical breast exam,” Whorral said. “Whether a woman has had a hysterectomy or not, or breast cancer or not, we recommend women come in for their annual female exam. A clinical exam is part of that, every year.”
He said as a gynecologist, he also teaches women how to do self-breast exams.
“We want to encourage breast awareness,” Whorral said. “People can get hesitant to do it, because they don’t know what they’re feeling for and that’s where I really emphasize that you don’t need to know what you’re feeling for, you just need to be aware of something that feels different to you.”
He said breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, and it’s a fear that many women experience whether they have a family history of the disease or not.
“The best advice is for women of all ages to be aware of what your breasts feel like,” Whorral said. “If there are any changes, report it to your physician and go for a clinical breast exam.
“That’s usually the first step in getting any questionable problems addressed.”
He added that being self-aware and knowing your body is key.
“Our goal is to continue breast cancer awareness as well as the importance of both the clinical breast exam as well as the mammogram,” Whorral said.
“If women just went in for the annual mammogram, that would be great. But we have the opportunity at the time of a clinical exam to say, if there’s a question we’ll order more advance testing right at that time, and hopefully that will prevent a delay in any diagnosis.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
