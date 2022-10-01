JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A person can become flooded with anxiety, questions and uncertainty when going through cancer treatment.
So to help patients, including women diagnosed with breast cancer, Conemaugh Cancer Center’s Cancer Survivorship Initiative was launched in 2021.
The mission is to provide help with the mental and emotional aspects of the disease.
“It’s not really a classic support group, but it’s definitely supportive in nature,” the program’s director, Jamie Mack, an oncology social worker, said.
Mack said patients are shown how to “get used to the new normal” on their “cancer journey.”
“It amazes me people’s resiliency and positivity,” Mack said.
“Nobody wants to be here. Most people really come here with this element of grace and bravery. It’s definitely an amazing and touching thing to be part of.”
Classes are offered in chair yoga, meditation / journaling, and recreational music making, along with special presentations on a variety of subjects, including spirituality, exercise, art and diet.
“We just kind of let them know that – this is in general – the benefits from those classes can help improve your mood, reduce your stress, help regulate your emotions, connect with others,” Mack said.
“There are some physical benefits, too, as far as the movement.
“One of the things that we notice is just people (who are) being around other people that have gone through this experience really benefit from that support, talking to others that have been in their shoes.”
Loved ones are welcome to participate, too.
“We’re really trying to include the caregivers and the family members as well, recognizing that a cancer journey has a profound impact on family members, as well,” Mack said.
“They’re kind of alongside and a big part of this journey, and we want to include them as well, too.”
Patients can continue in the program even after completing treatment because, as Radiation Oncology Department Manager Deborah Ianarelli explained, that is when a lot of emotions and questions about the experience and the future can arise.
“Oftentimes, I think those patients benefit the most from the survivorship program, to be able to still have that support and have somebody to talk to in regards to their fears and their anxiety,” Ianarelli said.
Information about the workshops is available by visiting conemaugh.org/events or by calling Mack at 814-534-1245.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
