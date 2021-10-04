Breast cancer awareness calendar
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31, Panera Bread, 400 Town Centre Drive in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Walk-in mammography screenings: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, 200 Hospital Drive; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Conemaugh Somerset Outpatient Center, 1291 N. Center Ave.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center, 1450 Scalp Ave., Suite 003B, Richland Township; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, 290 Haida Ave., Hastings.
Say Yes to Yoga: 9 a.m. Oct. 18 in the Good Samaritan building, 1020 Franklin St., Johnstown. The gentle, mindful yoga session is for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.
Open house: 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center, 1450 Scalp Ave., Suite 003B, Richland Township. There will be breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaways and a raffle drawing.
Open house: 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Conemaugh Somerset Outpatient Center, 1291 N. Center Ave., Somerset. There will be breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaways and a raffle drawing.
