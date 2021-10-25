Breast cancer awareness calendar
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Sunday, Panera Bread, 400 Town Centre Drive in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Walk-in mammography screening: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, 290 Haida Ave., Hastings.
Open house: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Somerset Outpatient Center, 1291 N. Center Ave., Somerset. There will be breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaways and a raffle drawing.
