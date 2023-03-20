BELSANO, Pa. – Route 271 is closed in Blacklick Township due to a crash that claimed the life one motorist, Cambria County 911 officials said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said his office was called to the scene, which is between state Route 422 and Duman Lake County Park.
Lees said a head-on crash between two vehicles was reported, saying one fatality was reported as well as multiple injuries.
Emergency responders remained at the scene as of 6:30 p.m.
Cambria County 911 officials had no estimate on when the road might reopen.
