BELSANO, Pa. – Route 271 was closed for more than three hours for a Blacklick Township crash that claimed the life of one motorist, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The crash was reported at 5:13 p.m. on Duman Road, between state Route 422 and Duman Lake County Park, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Lees said a head-on crash between two vehicles was reported, saying one fatality was reported as well as multiple injuries.
Two people were transported, one by medical helicopter, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
Emergency responders were at the scene for several hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.