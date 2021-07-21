Johnstown has a world champion.
Bo Bassett pinned Alikhan Ashinov at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday to capture the 45-kilogram title.
Ashinov scored the opening takedown, but Bassett rebounded quickly, scoring a takedown, then exposing Ashinov’s back before eventually pinning him.
Bassett, 14, is a student at Bishop McCort Catholic in Johnstown.
Bassett, who is one of the youngest wrestlers in the tournament, recorded two falls and two technical falls on his way to the championship. He also kept the United States’ hopes for a first-ever team title alive, as a victory by Ashinov would have clinched it for Russia.
This story will be updated.
