Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, and Melissa Komar, executive director of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, will be honored by the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania during this year’s Community Awards of Distinction.
The virtual program is set for 11:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14 and is presented by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Tim Brown, owner and founder of McAllister, Brown & Associates LLC, will chair the event.
“I was really surprised,” Bradley said about the designation. “It was a great honor and I am very humbled by it.”
The Girl Scout alumna is receiving the Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award.
Bradley said as a positive person who’s enthusiastic about the region, it’s nice to be recognized this way.
Komar will receive this year’s Leader of Distinction award and is equally as humbled.
“I am honored to be a part of the 2021 Awards of Distinction and thank Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania for the recognition,” she said. “The best advice I have for young women is to allow your own passion to lead to your success, and this falls in line with the Girl Scout mission. I’m very proud of the work that Girls Scouts Western Pennsylvania implement in our community.”
Savannah Ross, a Girl Scout from Brockway Junior/Senior High School, is also being recognized this year.
She’ll get the Silver Award Girl Scout of Distinction during the ceremony.
Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager for the GSWPA, said the honorees were nominated and selected by a committee based on the criteria of the awards.
For example, Bradley was chosen for embodying “the award namesake’s values of improving the community through service, philanthropy and leadership.”
“Amy Bradley ... was chosen for this award in recognition of her leadership as president and chief executive officer at the Cambria Regional Chamber,” Marshall said. “Under her direction, the chamber has enhanced its programming and events, as well as welcomed a record number of new chamber members.”
Nominees for the Leader of Distinction award are chosen for their career leadership accomplishments that serve to advance equity for their gender in their field and are an inspiration to Girl Scouts today.
Komar was picked for her contributions to the redevelopment authority as the executive director.
Marshall said these awards allow the organization to “recognize local women and Girl Scouts who are role models to” their membership, are living the group’s mission and improving their communities.
“Girl Scouts is sisterhood that supports every girl growing up in today’s world,” she said. “Events like the Community Awards of Distinction build critical support to give more girls access to the incredible benefits of Girl Scouts.”
To register for the event, which is free but a donation is suggested, or for more information, visit gswpa.org/communityAOD.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
