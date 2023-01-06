JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Finding moments of respite can be challenging for first responders when they are involved in physically and mentally demanding situations, such as fighting a fire or talking through a hostage situation.
In an effort to assist, a group of volunteers have formed the community-based Cambria County Box 11 Scene Support project.
The mission is to provide comfort to first responders – a cup of coffee, shelter from the elements, a place to regroup for a few minutes – during incidents.
“One of the most difficult things when you’re dealing with extreme temperatures – either extreme cold or extreme hot temperatures – is the ability to remove yourself from those elements and rehab your body, whether it’s warm up or cool down,” Box 11 Chief Jim McCann, an assistant fire chief with the Johnstown Fire Department, said.
So far, East Hills EMS has donated an ambulance, while fire departments from Nanty Glo and Conemaugh have provided climate-controlled box trailers.
“It’s a good system,” Harry Grove Jr., Conemaugh fire chief, said. “We haven’t really used it yet, but hopefully it goes good.”
Grove spoke about the combined effort of multiple departments and volunteers, saying, “That’s always a great part about the fire service. We all come from basically the same place. We enjoy working together. The biggest thing now is these other people are getting involved that aren’t actually part of the fire service to help out. That’s the big thing with this that’s going on that I see.”
Fire, police and other first responder departments can request support from Box 11, which is affiliated with the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency. The organization will provide a trailer, along with items such as drinks, energy bars and water.
Box 11 is looking to get departments in the northern part of the county involved, too.
Anybody interested in volunteering or donating items can visit facebook.com/people/Cambria-County-Box-11/100089167145620.
