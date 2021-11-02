JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A superhero will soon be watching over Johnstown.
Bottle Works, in partnership with the Steve Ditko estate and with the approval of Marvel Comics, on Tuesday unveiled plans for a public mural that will be installed at Stone Bridge Brewing Company in downtown Johnstown.
The mural will feature Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, who were created by Johnstown native Ditko.
“We started on this journey to honor one of Johnstown’s own about a year and a half ago, and it has been an amazing journey,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations.
“We were able to create an amazing eight-week exhibition honoring the iconic inker, and many visited the exhibition and participated in the other events.
“We want to continue to do programming to honor Mr. Ditko that will help bring a better way of life, visitation and all types of cool things to the city.”
The mural is the latest project showcasing Ditko’s contributions to the comic world.
“Steve was a pioneer in the comic industry, and over his seven decades in the industry he created or co-created hundreds of characters that have become icons in modern American mythology,” said Matt Lamb, Bottle Works’ creative director. “His impact will continue on for years to come, and the most important aspect of all of that is that he was born and raised in Johnstown.
“Public art became a natural fit, and the best way for us to connect with people and tell them what Steve was all about is the same way he did, and that’s through his work.”
The design will showcase Ditko’s legacy and its importance to Johnstown.
“Johnstown will have the only officially approved Marvel Comics piece of public art anywhere in the world, which is a pretty big deal,” Lamb said.
He said the design will be printed on a piece of speciality fabric and the community will be invited to Bottle Works to help paint the mural.
“You can come in and help us bring this piece of art to life,” Lamb said. “It’ll give people that connectivity to the work in a deeper way.”
Painting will begin in spring.
Additional murals will be installed at the Tulip Building at Bottle Works and in the West End section of Johnstown, where Ditko resided.
The mural project was made possible by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, who provided $40,000 toward the initiative.
“This will add to the vibrancy of our community, and it adds to our historical legacy by bringing to light the contributions that Steve Ditko made,” said Mike Kane, president of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. “It’s wonderful that Bottle Works was able to conceive of this and pull it together.”
Reporter Kelly Urban can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
