JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Bottle Works received $500,000 this week toward a project to renovate a portion of the structure and install a new pavilion,
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, announced that the project received Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds, which are administered by the Governor's Office of the Budget.
An application for the funds shows renovations for the overall project will include plumbing, wiring and HVAC work, as well as facade work, landscaping and pavilion work.
“The Bottle Works has become a significant community asset serving the people of the region,” said Don Zucco, vice chairman of the Bottle Works. “Recently we received final support from the county commissioners and the City of Johnstown, as well as additional funds that provided us with the match for the monies that Representative Burns was able to acquire for us. This is a wonderful way to leverage dollars and maximize the ability of organizations like Bottle Works to continue to grow."
Burns is running for re-election in a 72nd legislative district that will include the city of Johnstown in 2023.
Burns said the funding is one piece of multiple revenue pools that will allow the project to move forward, describing it as a win for the county as well as the Johnstown community.
A timetable on the project was not listed Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.