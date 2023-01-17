SOMERSET, Pa. – A Boswell man died Saturday following a crash on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township.
State police said Ronald Druist, 40, was heading south on Plank Road at a high rate of speed when he allegedly lost control of his Dodge Ram at a curve in the road.
An investigation showed his vehicle traveled into the opposing lane of travel before returning to the southbound lane and continued off the road, striking an embankment.
The impact sent the truck airborne and into a tree, state police said. Druist’s vehicle then rolled as it landed, coming to a stop on its roof.
Deputy Coroner Alexis Lichty pronounced Druist dead at the scene, Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said.
Druist’s cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma due to the crash, Swank said.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.