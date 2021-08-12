A book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 in the gymnasium at Visitation of the BVM Roman Catholic Church, 1127 McKinley Ave., Johnstown.
There will be a variety of books and subjects along with puzzles.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 9:49 pm
