JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spend the holidays with Shakespeare.
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company's performance of "Richard III" will shown statewide at 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25 on PCN.
Laura Gordon, the company's artistic director, said the performance, which was staged this past summer at Stackhouse Park in Westmont, was recorded by Cam-Ron Video Productions.
"I sent PCN an inquiry and they go back to me. They said they were so pleased that they were going to feature it for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," she said. "I'm very pleased that they'll be airing it because it's giving people from other parts of the state and people who stay home a chance to see the production."
The story of “Richard III” begins after a long civil war between the royal families of York and Lancaster.
England enjoys a period of peace under King Edward IV and the victorious Yorks.
But Edward’s younger brother, Richard, resents Edward’s power and the happiness of those around him.
Malicious, power-hungry and bitter about a physical deformity, Richard begins to aspire secretly to the throne and decides to kill anyone he has to in order to become king.
Using his intelligence and his skills of deception and political manipulation, Richard begins his campaign for the throne.
"This is such a great thing for families to do at Christmastime, and it offers a little bit of culture," Gordon said.
She said having the production shown across the state increases BOB's exposure and attracts a new audience.
"I hope this gives people an appetite for more and it alleviates the fear of Shakespeare because I think ours is quite understandable," Gordon said.
Check local listings for channel guide.
For more information, visit www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
