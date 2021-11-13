JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The voice of Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner Joe Louis Walker filled the room on Friday night as some danced and others allowed the electric guitar, keyboard and bass to relax them at their seats.
Walker and his band’s performance marked the last concert of the year for the indoor Oilhouse music venue at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown.
For Walker, his Johnstown performance kicked off a national tour for his new album, “Eclectic Electric.”
Walker took to the stage at 9 p.m. after opening act HABATAT, a funk-blues band that included trumpet by 29-year-old Johnstown native Tom Buchko.
Backstage, Walker said he was looking forward especially to performing the song “Werewolves of London” and said he “wasn’t blowing smoke” about how much he was enjoying his visit to Johnstown.
“We couldn’t have picked a better place than Johnstown to start the tour,” he said after having arrived from dinner at Asiago’s Tuscan Italian restaurant at the Johnstown Inclined Plane. “It’s beautiful."
About 120 people attended the concert. Walker was pleased with the turnout.
“It’s just a good place to be,” he said.
Cheryl Fisher and her friend Karen Carter Brandon, both of Johnstown, grabbed a table on the second level at the Oilhouse before the crowd came.
“I’m always looking for entertainment in Johnstown,” Fisher said. “I saw this on Facebook and I thought, ‘What a great idea.’ ”
Carter Brandon was drawn by Walker’s reputation. Frank Illuzzi already knew about him.
“Joe is tremendous,” Illuzzi said. “I want to support live music in Johnstown so that it continues. This is an excellent place to hear live music.”
Walker has collaborated with a diverse group of artists including Branford Marsalis, James Cotton, Tower of Power, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Ike Turner and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown.
The crowd at the Oilhouse had drinks at the bar and chatted between songs.
Balance Restaurant on Main Street catered with an exclusive menu of ribs, pulled pork, barbecue pork, macaroni and cheese and soul veggie lettuce wraps. And Custom Cakes and Cookies in Geistown provided desserts.
Todd Wagner, event promoter and board member of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, set up Walker’s appearance Friday.
“I’m a blues guy and a fan of his,” Wagner said. “Johnstown is not on the usual radar, but this city has a great reputation of being hospitable.”
Walker, 72, is a San Francisco native whose debut album arrived in 1986, according to his biography.
By age 16, he was making a name for himself on the Bay Area music scene. In 1975, Walker turned to God, singing for the next decade with a gospel group. He subsequently assembled the Boss Talkers, and throughout the 1990s merged many of his gospel, jazz, soul, funk and rock influences with his trademark blues sensibilities.
