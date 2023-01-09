American Red Cross blood donors in January have a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
Through the American Red Cross’s partnership with the National Football League, those who donate blood, platelets or plasma during January will be automatically entered to win a trip for two, including access to pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses.
January is National Blood Donor Month, scheduled as the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise.
“January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments,” the Red Cross said in a press release.
“Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets.”
To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Red Cross spokesman and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning said, “If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. Individuals 16 and older who are in good health, feeling well and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate.
